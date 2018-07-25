Bharat starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover is been extensively shot under the guidance of the director Ali Abbas Zafar. After Salman Khan’s look was revealed yesterday, today there was news of Nora Fatehi joining the cast.

Ali Abbas Zafar gave every Salman Khan fan a hug surprise by sharing a glimpse from the film. He quoted the tweet as “Ring of fire ….. & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019”. Check out the still and the tweet here:

Ring of fire ….. & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

Now, you must be wondering why does Ali has captioned this tweet as Ring of fire. So, Salman Khan and Disha Patani has been shooting the circus sequence of the film where Disha plays a trapeze artist. We might see Salman Khan playing around the rings of fire and hence such caption. We also have heard that this might be the entry scene of Salman Khan in the film. Wouldn’t that be BLOCKBUSTER?

Zafar, who has previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, tweeted on Sunday: “So here we are together again. ‘Bharat‘ begins its shoot today. May God bless us – Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani Sunil Grover.”

Disha spoke to the media recently when Westin Hotels and Resorts appointed her as their well-being brand advocate in India.

“I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it’s a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life,” Disha said on the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.