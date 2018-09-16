Bharat and Dabangg 3 in 2019 Followed By Kick 2 And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next In 2020 For Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of busiest superstar of B-Town currently who is in talks with multiple directors for their upcoming ventures. The actor currently is busy shooting for Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the shooting of which is expected to go on till early 2019. Once Khan wraps up shooting for the much-anticipated human drama, he would move on to Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhu Deva. Sources reveal that the final script of Dabangg 3 was locked recently and the makers have changed the story telling template for the third instalment. Although the fun quotient will be more or less the same as earlier two parts, the basic premise is a commercialised take on a true incident that took place in Ghaziabad.

“The film would be based on a real-life story of a cop from Ghaziabad and a major chunk of film would be shot in Nodia and Ghaziabad. Apart from taking inspiration from the true story, a minor chunk of film will also be set in the flashback which would narrate the story of Chulbul Pandey becoming Inspector Chulbul Pandey,” said a source, adding further that the film is eyeing to release during the Christmas 2019 weekend.

Dabangg 3 will be shot in a marathon schedule and the shoot will be wrapped up by June next year. After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will move on to either of Kick 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next depending on which script is ready to go first. “Salman is excited to team up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. Unlike the films made by Bhansali in the recent few years, this one is a contemporary love story that would see Salman Khan in a never seen before avatar. While Bhansali has narrated a one-line idea to Khan, he is still working on the screenplay. A final narration would take place only after Bhansali is satisfied with the script and screenplay,” said the source.

Even Sajid Nadiadwala is working day and night with his team of writers to crack the subject for Kick 2. The team at Nadiadwala Grandson don’t want to make Kick 2 just for the sake of banking on the brand and are looking for an idea that does justice to the character of Devil AKA Devi Lal Singh. Salman Khan would have two releases in 2020, and without anything being said, one of the two films would release during the Eid weekend. The team which is ready with the script first would come on Eid, whereas the other film would release in the second half of 2020. There is a strong speculation in the trade that Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is being targeted for an Eid 2020 release, however we are yet to hear anything official on the same yet.

Apart from the four films mentioned above, Salman Khan would also star in third and concluding instalment from the Tiger Franchise. There is a strong possibility of the film hitting the big screen during the Eid 2021 weekend, however it is too early to talk about the film. It would be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who would start developing the script after the release of Bharat. Basically, the next three years look totally jam packed for Salman Khan with Bharat, Dabangg 3, Kick 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next and Tiger 3.