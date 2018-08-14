Bharat Actress Nora Fatehi: I’m Grateful To Salman Khan Who Thought I Was Perfect For The Role!

Nora Fatehi is on a roll with her career since her latest dance number Dilbar from John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. Nora. who has also sizzled in Stree‘s Kamariya, has bagged a role in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is also starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

Nora says how grateful she is to the director Ali Abas Zaffar and Dabbang Khan. While Bharat traces India’s journey from its Independence in 1947 till date, the actress, who will be seen in the mid ’80s portion of the film is learning Spanish for her role.

In an interview with Mid-day, Nora shared, “Since my role requires me to speak in Spanish, I thought of picking up the language. I haven’t hired a tutor, but I am learning it from a close friend.”

Not only the actress is looking forward to the project, she is grateful for such an opportunity as she feels it could be a turning point of her life. Stating that “an opportunity to work with Salman doesn’t come every day”, the actor says that a big-screen outing with the superstar will help her showcase her acting skills. “Bharat is a big project for me, and I want to give my best to it. I am grateful to Salman, Ali and producer Atul Agnihotri who thought I was perfect for the character. Working under Ali’s direction will be a wonderful experience,” she further added.

With four years in the industry and a string of successful dance numbers, Fatehi points out that bagging Bharat has instilled her faith in hard work. “It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I feel that perseverance ultimately pays off.”

While the cast of Bharat is currently shooting in Malta, Nora is currently rehearsing in Malta for her role. We wish the best for her!