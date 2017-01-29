Bhansali won’t do anything to hurt anyone’s feelings: Ranveer

Actor Ranveer Singh has expressed disapproval of the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the set of their film “Padmavati” in Jaipur. He says the ace filmmaker cannot do anything that can hurt someone’s feelings.

Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, attacked Bhansali on Friday. The activists slapped him, tore up his shirt and manhandled him.

“As a team, we are making ‘Padmavati‘ keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community,” Ranveer posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“Sanjay sir is one of the most accomplished and authentic filmmakers we have in India, and he won’t ever do anything to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

“What happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand and empathise with our intentions and give us their support,” he added.

Ranveer’s co-star Shahid Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging site to condemn the attack.

“Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as people…where are we headed,” Shahid tweeted.

“Sanjay Bhansali is a filmmaker who the country should be proud of. You will know when you see ‘Padmavati‘ the dignity he brings to it. And my only regret is that I wasn’t by his side when this happened,” he added.

The protesters also misbehaved with the crew and criticised the famed director for “distorting” history. Bhansali was shooting some scenes of “Padmavati” in Jaigarh Fort when the attack was reported, the police said.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in the film, also stood by Bhansali’s side.

She wrote: “In a state of shock! Deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s (Friday) events! As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history. ‘Padmavati‘.”

“Our only endeavour is and has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is,” she added.