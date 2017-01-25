Sanjay Leela Bhansali tightens security around Shahid and Deepika’s look from Padmavati

There have been many rumors floating around magnum opus Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Sources close to the shooting unit reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has increased security in order to guard the look of his leading actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The set has been turned into a fort with people guarding any trespassers and checking each and everyone’s bag and belongings thoroughly.

A lot has been spoken about the look of all 3 actors and with Ranveer Singh giving a teaser of his look from the film, anticipation are sky high for Shahid and Deepika’s look from the film.

A source from the sets who doesn’t want to be named reveals, “Sanjay has increased the security at shoot, no camera or camera phones are allowed inside the sets, even actors are not allowed to carry their mobiles on sets.” The source further adds, “Sanjay is planning a very unique way to introduce the look of Raja Ratan Singh Rawal of Chittor and the Queen of Chittor (Shahid and Deepika) and their looks are outstanding.”

This is the first time Shahid essays the role of the king and if sources are to be believed he will be seen in an all new avatar and hence his look has been guarded safely.