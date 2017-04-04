Every 90s kid has fond memories of actress Bhagyashree who debuted with Salman Khan in one of the most popular romantic dramas Mene Pyaar Kiya. The film remained to be the most significant works in her otherwise dull career and guess what now her son is all set to make an entry as an actor, almost 28 years after her debut. Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a quirky action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota by production banner Phantom Films.

The film is directed by Vasan Bala, who wrote and directed the 2012 crime-thriller “Peddlers“. It will also launch Radhika Madan.

What’s interesting is that how times change, while Bhagyahsree debuted with a banner like Rajshree who are known for their family entertaining content, her son Abhimanyu has signed a rather bold banner. Phantom is known for their new age stories and is mainly high on youth appeal.

“Vasan (Bala) has written a superbly funny and kick ass martial arts film, the likes of which I have neither read nor seen. It’s so local and so new that you can’t help but marvel at it,” filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

Kashyap says he is glad to produce the film. “We at Phantom, hope it becomes a never before seen franchise with these maddeningly crazy characters,” he added.

The film marks a synergy between Phantom film’s Anurag Kashyap and his long time assistant Vasan Bala, who has been working with the film maker since Dev D.

The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupati in a key role. Other details about the upcoming movie is kept under wraps.

Looks like this will be one interesting debut to watch out for!