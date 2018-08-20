Bengali School Textbook Carries Farhan Akhtar’s Image Instead Of Milkha Singh

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar pointed out a “glaring error” made in a West Bengal school book and urged the West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to rectify it.

Farhan, who played the title role in the Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh’s biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, pointed out that a Bengali school textbook carried his image instead of the athlete.

“To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singhji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely,” Farhan tweeted on Sunday.

