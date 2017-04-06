Being an actor was never my dream: Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra, whose next Bollywood outing is “Meri Pyaari Bindu“, says she never dreamt of being in this field.

Parineeti ventured into the Hindi film industry in 2011 with “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl“, and she has featured in movies like “Ishaqzaade“, “Shuddh Desi Romance“, “Hasee Toh Phasee” and “Daawat-e-Ishq“.

Talking about her journey, Parineeti said in a statement: “Being an actor or acting was never my dream but I knew I was living my dream when my first film released, and I saw thousands of people go out there, watch my films, love me and then mob me on the road.”

The actress is one amongst those Bollywood celebrities who feature in Mark Bennington’s photographic book titled “Living The Dream”.

The book has a photograph of Parineeti, captured at a fan meet after the release of “Ishaqzaade”.

The 28-year-old actress says it was “awesome” to be captured by Bennington.

“My photograph in the book is very special,” she added.

The book has been published by Harper Collins India, with a foreword contributed by Karan Johar and an afterword by casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Parineeti’s Meri Pyaari Bindu is all set to hit the screens on 12th May. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in it. Meri Pyaari Bindu will clash with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 at the box office.

The 28-year old actress will also be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. She will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.