Here’s the brand new poster of Begum Jaan featuring Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda. The film revolves around Vidya’s character which is of a brothel owner.


The film’s tagline says, “When Freedom Fought Independence” and the new poster features a brazen Vidya staring with arrogance.

The film also stars Naseerduddin Shah, Vivek Mushran, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

Check out the poster here:

Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan Poster
Directed by Shrijit Mukherji, the film is slated to hit the theaters on 14th April, 2017.

