SHARE

Check out the first look still of the upcoming film Begum Jaan featuring Vidya Balan and Gauahar Khan.


The still surfaced on the internet, features both the actress in a de-glamourous avatar. Vidya in the still is seen smoking a hookah and Gauahar Khan is serving her.

Vidya will be seen playing the title role of the madam of a brothel in the film. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film ‘Rajkahini‘. The film is based on the trauma faced by displaced women in a brothel during the Partition era.

Check out the still here:

Begam Jaan also stars Pallavi Sharda, Priyanka Sethia, Flora Saini, Ridhima Tiwari, Ravija Chauhan and Poonam Rajput. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 17, 2017.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY