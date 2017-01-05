Check out the first look still of the upcoming film Begum Jaan featuring Vidya Balan and Gauahar Khan.

The still surfaced on the internet, features both the actress in a de-glamourous avatar. Vidya in the still is seen smoking a hookah and Gauahar Khan is serving her.

Vidya will be seen playing the title role of the madam of a brothel in the film. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film ‘Rajkahini‘. The film is based on the trauma faced by displaced women in a brothel during the Partition era.

Check out the still here:

Begam Jaan also stars Pallavi Sharda, Priyanka Sethia, Flora Saini, Ridhima Tiwari, Ravija Chauhan and Poonam Rajput. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 17, 2017.