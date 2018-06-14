Salman Khan is one of the talented actors that Bollywood has been gifted with! Today, he is best known for his chiselled body, dumdaar one liners and shirtless scenes. No film is complete without these three things. But before emerging as a masala entertainer actor, we have seen this Race 3 star in some unconventional films which are too good to miss. Today, Salman has a different aura when we see him on the big screen. But in his early days, we saw his unusual side in the films.

Though it was difficult to choose his films, but we have somehow managed to collate 10 gems from his early days. Have a look:

1. Khamoshi: The Musical

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is such a beautiful film. It was so magically shot and presented but yet it got tanked at the box office. This film was definitely ahead of its time. If it would have been released today, it might have had become a hit surely. Talking about Salman Khan, his appearance in the film was a surprise package. He was paired with Manisha Koirala in the film and their love was so pure and poise. Salman’s speech scene in the church is probably one of the best scenes in his filmography.

2. Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai

I personally love this film to the core! Salman Khan has essayed the role of a single father in the film and he surely managed to woo us with his playboy and soft side at the same time. He had received appreciation by the fans and critics too. He was seen with Twinkle Khanna and Namrata Shirodkar, the chemistry was too good.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan had collaborated again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this gem! He also earned a nomination for the Filmfare Best Actor Award. He was seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their chemistry was a pure treat to watch! This movie not only was appreciated by the fans but also critics loved the film. It was a success story on the box office too. The music of the film became the selling point; it is still loved and adored by everyone.

4. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye

This was again a light-hearted and simple film. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji were so young and raw at that time, their fun loving chemistry was quite appreciated. We saw Salman in a lover boy image and we all loved him watching that way.

5. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Yet again, Rani and Salman successfully stole our hearts with their heart-warming chemistry. They both looked absolutely gorgeous in the film. In the film, we also saw Preity Zinta who was seen opposite Salman. The film was a slice of life family drama which will leave a smile on your face. Salman has portrayed the role with full honesty.

6. Tere Naam

This film proved to be a winner for Salman Khan! it has been referred to as Salman’s best work in his career. In the film, Salman played the character of Radhe Mohan. A rowdy student who falls in love with the innocence and simplicity of a girl named Niraja (Bhumika Chawla). The film didn’t work that well at the box office but it got massive critical acclaim. Even this film was released ahead of its time. If it would have been released today, the film would have earned well at the box office.

7. Baghban

After playing fun characters, we saw Salman Khan in a typical family man avatar. In the film, we saw Salman worshiping his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. This unusual role of Salman was quite liked by everyone. From lover boy image to family man; he has essayed almost every role.

8. Lucky: No Time For Love

With this film, Salman introduced the new actress, Sneha Ullal. The film was about the unconventional love story where an introvert meets an extrovert. The backdrop of the film revolved around a terrorist attack but the main highlight was their love story. Though the film flopped at the box office, the film has a recall/repeat value. Even the music in the film played a pivotal role.

9. Kyon Ki

Yet again, Salman Khan was seen a different and quirky avatar. In the film, he plays the role of Anand who isn’t mentally stable but there’s a back story to it. The film didn’t do well at the box office but audiences watched the film later on television. The film has a repeat value today!

10. Jaan-E-Mann

This film of Salman also didn’t perform well at the box office but the story line was decent enough. This Shirish Kunder directorial was one of the earliest musical films of Bollywood. Preity Zinta, Salman and Akshay Kumar made a great trio in the film.

Well, these are few gems of Salman Khan which can be watched again and again! These are the films in which Salman Khan was not your usual Blockbuster-delivering-Khan, he was just one simple actor doing his job with perfection. Let us know your personal favourite in the comments section below.