To get under the skin of the character and look for the movie, many times Bollywood actors have gone an extra mile to give it an authentic look. Nowadays, makeup techniques have improved, the latest being prosthetic make-up which has made it possible for our actors to experiment with their look in front of the camera. Prosthetic make-ups are used to create an aged or younger look for an actor or actress or adding something completely new thing on their body parts. To get the desired look, actors have to sit patiently for hours to be in sync with the director’s vision for the character.

Here’s a look at actors who wore unusual make-up for their characters in the movie:

1. Kamal Haasan (Chachi 420, 1997)

The master of disguise, Kamal Haasan is known for donning different getups for his movies. He played the character of an ageing nanny in Chachi 420’.

2. Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa, 2007)

No one has imagined that Vidya Balan could have even looked like this. For the movie, she changed her simpleton look into a Bengali dancer who is trapped into a soul.

3. Amitabh Bachchan (Paa, 2009)

Amitabh Bachchan became the first actor to play a child at the age of 68. His look in the movie was an incredible prosthetic wonder. It was done by Hollywood’s genius make artist Christen Tinsley.

4. Shah Rukh Khan (Fan, 2016)

From Aryan Khanna to Gaurav Chandna, this transformation was also achieved with the help of prosthetics and VFX. Gaurav is less than half the age of SRK’s present age and to accomplish this look Cannom, an Oscar award winner was employed and for VFX Red Chillies was responsible. Greg Cannom got Shah Rukh Khan sit for almost four-five hours every day to get his look which involved taping up his face, attached fillers to his eyebrows, plumpers inserted in his mouth without disturbing Shah Rukh’s iconic dimples.

5. Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons, 2016)

Rishi Kapoor who played a 90-year-old man in Shakun Batra’s ‘Kapoor & Sons’ too had to don prosthetics to look his character and age in the film. The actor had to sit nearly five hours to get his prosthetic make-up done before facing the camera.

And here’s a BONUS look for all you guys:

Akshay Kumar (2.0, To Be Release)

Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 look took everyone by a surprise. The action king of Bollywood looked unrecognizable and way too scary in his recent avatar. It took nearly 6 hours for Akshay to get this look. The reports suggest that he had to reach early every morning on the film’s set just to ensure his makeup is done on time.