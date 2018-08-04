BB Ki Vines Fame Bhuvan Bam Crosses Yet Another Milestone On Youtube!

India’s biggest digital content creator Bhuvan Bam crossed the whopping 9 Million mark on YouTube, maintaining the tag of India’s most subscribed Individual.

Apart from being the most subscribed individual on YouTube, Bhuvan Bam is also the most followed Indian Comic artist beating all his contemporaries.

The digital content creator leaves behind popular and established groups like AIB, EIC, and other individual content creators to achieve the number one spot.

With his YouTube Channel BBKIVines, Bhuvan Bam has been one of the most entertaining stars on the digital platform. Not only known for his comic sketches but also his recently released songs ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, ‘Sang Hoon Tere’ and ‘Safar’, Bhuvan Bam has been an audience favorite.

Piquing the interests of the audience with his collaborations, Bhuvan Bam has earlier associated with Amanda Cerny and Superwoman amongst others.