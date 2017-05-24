Priyanka Chopra’s much awaited Hollywood debut, Baywatch, is a celebrated matter of national pride and a hot topic of discussion for her fans all over the world.

The international superstar intends to arrange an exclusive screening of the movie for her friends in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh are a few names on the guest list.

Unfortunately, she has a chock-a-block schedule, packed with a few overseas commitments, Baywatch’s promotion and preparation for Quantico, Season 3, making it impossible for her to host the screening herself. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, will be hosting the screening for her friends in the industry, in her absence.

Trending :

A close source reveals, “Priyanka is neck-deep in promotions of Baywatch in the US. She is also prepping for Quantico 3. It is not feasible for her to fly down to India, just for a day. Since Priyanka won’t be in Mumbai during that period, her mother will organize and host a special screening of her film for her industry friends.”

The source adds, “Her mother is now at the Cannes Film Festival, where the first look of their maiden Sikkimese film, Pahuna, was unveiled. Once she is back, she will start making arrangements for the premiere.”

The film releases tomorrow in Overseas, while India will have Baywatch hitting theatres on June 2.

Baywatch stars Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. has praised his “Baywatch” co-stars, including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and says he truly loves and appreciates all of them.

Johnson recently praised his “Baywatch” co-stars, including PC, and says he truly loves and appreciates all of them. “I truly love and appreciate every single one of these good humans. Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. They all bring their unique values and qualities to elevate the game,” Johnson wrote alongside an image on Twitter.

Priyanka, who will be seen essaying a negative role named Victoria Leeds in “Baywatch”, replied: “And we truly love you… The Rock xoxo ‘Baywatch’… May 25.”