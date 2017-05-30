Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch might have a low rating of 14%, on Rotten Tomatoes which shows the terrible crash of the film at the US Box Office but the film’s craze still exists in India. A special screening of the film was held in India recently and it was attended by many Bollywood celebs.

PC might not be in her city to promote Baywatch as it releases in India, this week but still her mother Madhu Chopra held a special screening of the film for PeeCee’s Bollywood friends. The screening saw Karthik Aaryan, Aayush Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Mohit Marwah among the others.

The screening brought together B-town’s rumored couples like Jhanvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar and Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal at the event. For the screening, Dhawan wore a checkered red shirt with a Rangers’ cap. Natasha went for a black outfit for the screening. Ishant Khattar kept it uber cool in a plain white T-shirt and denim.

Check out all the pictures from the screening here:

1 of 12

Karthik Aaryan opted for a denim shirt, whereas Aayush Sharma went for a usual white T-shirt and black denim. He completed his look with a cap with a saying, Billionaire Boys Club.

It is strange how Priyanka’s close ones and a few Bollywood biggies, gave the screening a miss. Also, it seems how Varun Dhawan who was on a movie date with his lady love, forgot to mention even a tweet about the film.

Trending :

Major critics were disappointed with PeeCee for being passive throughout the course of the film and for picking up a role which doesn’t justify her acting skills. “Chopra has fun as the baddie, but she stays in the background until the end of the movie and really only gets one big scene at the end of the picture,” Scott Mendelson from Forbes said.

The only ‘good’ review we could find among the long queue of rotten tomatoes is by Matt Goldberg from ‘Collider’. He wrote, “If there’s one good thing that can come from the wreckage of this movie, it’s for Chopra’s career in Hollywood films to take off.”

The film releases on 2nd June in theaters near you!