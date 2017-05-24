Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch with her co-stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. The film release on 25th May worldwide but in India it releases on 2nd June.

The first reviews for the film are out and the critics have slammed the film in every possible way. The so-not-impressive ratings of the film by the critics signify that nobody wishes to watch this Hollywood film which is an adaption of a 1990’s TV show with the same name. The bad reviews might discourage the Indian viewers to book their tickets despite the presence of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her oomph factor in the film.

According to most of the critics, there is an over-portrayal of red swimsuit-clad playmates running along the sandy coast of the beaches.

Movie Monks says, “Baywatch’ is all about a fantasy of American lifestyle that involves sun, bikinis, beaches and the red floaties they carry around while running. Nothing realistic and impactful is to be seen in the entire span of 116 minutes.”

The film currently has a low rating of 14%, on Rotten Tomatoes which shows the terrible crash of the film at the Box Office. This Priyanka Chopra starrer film is one of the lowest rated film in Hollywood at the US box office.

Steve Rose from ‘The Guardian’ wrote, “alpha-male chest-off is not worth the Hasselhoff”. He added, “Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron go chest to chest in a limp big-screen update of the 90s TV show that doesn’t have the wit or stamina to stay afloat.”

The critic goes on saying that the filmmaker reduced the female cast of the film only to be a mere love interest of the swimsuit models. He even talked about our Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who’s the underused villain of the piece and is contractually obliged to show as much flesh as possible.

Major critics were disappointed with PeeCee for being passive throughout the course of film and for picking up a role which doesn’t justify her acting skills. “Chopra has fun as the baddie, but she stays in the background until the end of the movie and really only gets one big scene at the end of the picture,” Scott Mendelson from Forbes said.

The only ‘good’ review we could find among the long queue of rotten tomatoes is by Matt Goldberg from ‘Collider’. He wrote, “If there’s one good thing that can come from the wreckage of this movie, it’s for Chopra’s career in Hollywood films to take off.”

Now we can’t just wait for the Box Office collection of the film to decide the fate of this film!