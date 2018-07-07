Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor Delivers A Three & A Half Minute Long Monologue Without Any Cuts!

Shahid Kapoor whose recent release Padmaavat was a huge success at the box office, is currently shooting the climax of his next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Mumbai.

The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Shahid Kapoor who plays a lawyer in the film recently shot for a court-room scene and left the entire team stunned. According to a source, “The monologue in Batti is even longer than the one that Shahid had performed for Haider. He rehearsed his dialogues during his break. When he came on the sets, he discussed the shot with director Shree Narayan Singh and delivered a cracker of a scene. Shree, Shraddha, Yami and the entire crew present on the sets started clapping for him”

His director Shree Narayan Singh is all praises for the actor. He says, “Even if I don’t put any background music in the scene, audiences will still cry watching it. Everybody on the set had become emotional while seeing him perform. I haven’t worked with many actors, but Shahid is brilliant. We have become good friends. We are teaming up again for a thriller set in UP.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama, which depicts the story of a common man and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.