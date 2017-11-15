Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Which Of These 4 Actresses Would Make A Great Pair With Shahid Kapoor?

Though several names are being thrown around, official sources clarify that contrary to rumours, the leading lady for Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu is yet to be finalized. From the best around we have singled out few names which would make a great pair with Shahid.

1. Katrina Kaif

It’s been long both have been in the industry but we still have not got a chance to see the amalgamation of hotness in such amount before. Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will burn the screen with their fieriness. Yes, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a film on a serious issue, still, these two will make a good pair.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

We loved these both in Haider! Sharing an amazing chemistry Shraddha Kapoor has the maximum chance to star in the film. There were rumours she has replaced Katrina Kaif to play the leading lady. We still have to wait for the confirmation & we will be happy if this is true.

3. Bhumi Pednekar

The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh who directed Bhumi Pednekar in her last film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In just her 2nd film she has give a performance worth remembering for years to come. This unconventional pair of Shahid and Bhumi will be a treat to watch.

Trending :

4. Kriti Sanon

Post her alluring performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, people are waiting for what Kriti Sanon is going to do next. Her honesty reflected in her performance which made us include in the list of ladies we want to see with Shahid Kapoor. Her name is not out anywhere, it’s just our wide-eyed wish to see this pair together.

Prernaa Arora, the producer, though clarified things by saying, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu is still in its scripting stage and the casting is underway. No one has replaced anyone here. Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the role and we have been in discussions”

Still, which actress from the above you are waiting to see opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.