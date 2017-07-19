After releasing the 1st quirky poster, the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have now launched a new poster of the film. The poster features the ensembled cast of Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The lead characters are seen in a candid look, while the background of the poster looks very vibrant and colorful.

Check out the poster right here:

Since the last films of all the 3 lead characters were flops – Kriti’s Raabta, Ayushmann’s Meri Pyaari Bindu and Rajkummar’s Behen Hogi Teri. They need a desperate hit with Bareilly Ki Barfi.

“It’s a unique rom-com rooted in Uttar Pradesh. We start shooting in the first week of October in 2016 after conducting a few workshops with the actors in September,” says Priti Shahani, President of Junglee Pictures.

Priti shares that in the film, Ayushmann owns a printing press, Rajkummar is an author and Kriti plays a liberal thinking UP girl.

When asked about the quirky title, Kapil Chopra from BR Studios said, “It’s a fun film. Kriti’s family owns a mithai shop and that’s where the story takes off and hence the title. I always say Kriti is my Bareilly Ki Barfi in the film.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer, who previously helmed critically acclaimed Nil Battey Sannata. The trailer of the film will be released today, while it is all set to hit the screens on 18th August. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar at the box office.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is R S Prasanna and produced by noted filmmaker Anand L Rai. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Newton, which has won many accolades in the International film festivals.