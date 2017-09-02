Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee & Raazi! Junglee Pictures’ Interesting Lineup

After treating the audience with 2017’s sleeper hit Bareilly ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures has an interesting line up of films – Raazi & Junglee, which are scheduled to release in the coming year.

Their film Bareilly Ki Barfi which released recently has won the hearts of the audiences and has been hailed by critics as well.

Headed by Priti Shahani, the content studio has been instrumental in identifying and developing good content for the audience time and again.

After garnering critical & commercial acclaim with Talvar, the production house is back with an interesting line up of content oriented films – Raazi and Junglee including the recently released Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Interestingly, 2 out of their 3 releases are based on books which certainly indicates Junglee Pictures’ strong notion towards developing good scripts. The production house puts in 18-24 months of effort towards each concept/film and actively engages in the process of developing stories in collaboration with writers & directors.

The company has forged a deep relation with the publishers and has a very strong readers network who are actively involved in reading books across all genres. The production house has in fact exhausted an archive of over 350 books before narrowing down on Raazi and Bareilly Ki Barfi – both developed from books.

With every film, Junglee Pictures has ensured to deliver fresh and untapped subjects. Apart from scripts that promise good content, they also believe in bringing together an interesting bouquet of talent, which can be seen in their past releases as well as the future ones.

Their film, Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose previous venture Nil Battey Sannata won hearts of both critics and public and written by the writers of Dangal – Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain, has been garnering immense love from the audience as has become a sleeper hit! This film portrays semi-urban household relationships in realistic settings in a quirky and fun filled manner as it brings together the sensibilities of renowned talents. The talent that have come together for this film, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, veteran actors Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa have been known to deliver an exemplary power packed performances and have united to give the audiences a dose of an entertaining content oriented cinema.

Their next, Raazi – based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat is an espionage thriller starring Alia Bhatt. This is Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial with the production house after the award winning Talvar. Raazi has already been touted as one of the most awaited films of next year.

Junglee Pictures recently announced Junglee to be helmed by Hollywood director Chuck Russell. Chuck who has films like The Mask, The Scorpion King and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors to his credit. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, this action adventure film will be tackling the subject of Ivory trade and Elephant poaching.

JUNGLEE Pictures is focused in creating content that brings to life stories that are relatable. This can be seen in their choice of films that are being green lit.