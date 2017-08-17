Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kirti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The film has been creating a lot of right noise amongst its fans as well as the industry since its poster launch. The film’s screenings were attended by Bollywood celebrities as well as others from the industry.


Bareilly Ki Barfi has got a positive response from all those who attended the screenings. Celebrities took social media to express their reaction & we found it quite tasty. The reaction for the tastiest movie of the year is as sweet as the name suggests.

The movie which is directed by Ashwini Iyer is a quirky love triangle between the three lead actors set in Uttar Pradesh. The uniqueness and depth of each of these characters has everyone talking about the movie.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Sushant Singh Rajput

Karan Johar

Varun Dhawan

Neha Dhupia

Arjun Kapoor

Jackky Bhagnani

Vicky Kaushal

Warda S Nadiadwala

Shashank Khaitan

