Bappi Lahiri Working On Another International Project

Celebrated music director Bappi Lahiri, who last collaborated with American rapper Snoop Dogg in 2015 for the track “Patiala peg“, says he is working on another international project.

“Something really new and unique is coming up which the world will come to know about. Just to give you a hint, some international stuff is coming up,” Bappi, who was feted by London’s World Book of Records for his contribution to global music in May for his 1982 song “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy aaja“, told IANS in an email interview.

Without giving out any name of the new collaborator, the “Tamma tamma loge” hitmaker shared that he wishes to collaborate with legendary singer Elton John.

Bappi had dubbed in Hindi for John for the 2017 American film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle“, which was directed by Matthew Vaughn.

The Indian talent had also voiced the character of Tamatoa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney’s animated fantasy adventure film “Moana” in 2016.

The artiste, who is lovingly called the ‘Golden Man’ for flaunting flashy gold chains, had also composed and sung “Shona” (Gold) — the Hindi version of “Shiny” from “Moana”.

Music tours have kept Bappi busy. His latest gig, titled “Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar”, took place in Mumbai on Friday. The retro night was presented by Panache Media and Mangal Entertainment.

Having performed at so many shows, does he see a shift or change in the kind of audience over the years?

“My fans have always been there for me and supported me throughout my concerts worldwide. I am an artiste and artistes never lose fans. The responses have been always the same. I love my fans and they love me more.

“I have been in the industry for the past 45 years and have fans of all age groups,” said the musician, who popularised the use of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema in the 1970s.

Many of his songs have been recreated. Some of the successful ones include “Tamma tamma again”, “Zubi zubi” and “Raat baaki”.

Asked about the trend, he said: “Old is still gold.”

On the music scenario today, Bappi, who is the man behind hit tracks like “Super dancer“, “Pyar chahiye” and “Yaar bina chain kahan re”, said: “It’s a digital world and a change is always good. Still, you see everyone is running behind old hit songs and recreating them.”

He is now looking forward to three upcoming films – “Do Pal Pyaar Ke“, “Disco Dancing Star” and a yet untitled feature film, based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for which the singer has given music to as well and also lent his voice to the songs.