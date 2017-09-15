Bappi Lahiri To Dub For Hollywood Film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has dubbed for Elton John’s part in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He says it was an honour and feels his style is similar to that of the “Candle in the wind” hitmaker.

Elton John has a special appearance in the Fox Star Studios film, where he would be playing himself. Bappi has dubbed for this part.

Bappi said in a statement: “When Fox approached me to dub for Elton John…, I just lapped it up. This was an offer I could not refuse. It is an absolute honour for me to dub for such a big legend.

“The beauty is that we both are so similar, our style, our dressing, the way we sing… I had a great time dubbing for him,” he added.

Action spy film The Kingsman: The Golden Circle includes actors like Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.

Bappi says while he can’t divulge much regarding John’s role, he feels that “even though he (Elton John) has a small role, he is one of the key characters in the film. His role will leave an impact on you. He is hilarious in the film.”

The film is releasing in India on September 22. It is being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.