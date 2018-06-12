Bappi Lahiri Feels Genuinely Fulfilled Composing Music For His Upcoming Film

Bappi Lahiri says it is after a long time that he felt genuine fulfilment composing music for his upcoming film titled “Do Pal Pyar Ke“.

Bappi spoke at the film’s poster launch along with the lead cast of the film Mukesh Bharti and Madalsa Sharma, director Partho Ghosh and choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan here on Monday.

“Do Pal Pyar Ke” is an out and out family entertainer consisting of five songs with music composed by Bappi, who has even lent his voice to one of the songs in the film.

On his experience of composing music for the film, he said: “I’m very excited about this film because it is strong storytelling backed by strong music, something which is missing today. Back in the day, films and the songs were so powerful that they stayed with you for days and even years.

“After a very long time, I think I got genuine fulfilment of composing as it has given me the opportunity to tap into various genres of music.”

Farah, who was present at the event to lend her support to the film’s team, said: “I’m personally a huge fan of Bappida and where there is music, there has to be dance, so here I am. Bappida is someone who popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Bollywood.

“All the dance numbers that he has given are still so popular and now recently also, one of his songs ‘Tamma tamma’ was a part of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ and people still dance to his songs. He has always been a trendsetter. He is famous for wearing gold and now all the rap artistes wear gold ornaments and costumes inspired by Bappida. I think he has always been ahead of time.”

Farah added: “I think not only his dance music is amazing, but his love songs are also incredible. I’ve heard some bits and pieces of this film’s music and I am sure people are going to get hooked to it soon.”

The movie revolves around the concept of everlasting love and family values.