The CBFC in India never fails to come up with unique ways of editing a film before certifying it for release. The Central Board Of Film Certification, which normally has issues with cuss words, kisses and intimate scenes has come up with an absolutely unique piece of suggestion for the makers of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Bank Chor.

The CBFC feels, the words Bank Chor sound more like the Hindi abuse behen ch** and hence asked the makers to re-dub the terms, wherever they are used during the film so that they don’t sound like behen ch**! The Censor Board has even refused to certify the YRF film unless the makers do the re-dubbing properly.

An insider told a leading portal that the makers have tried to act ‘clever’ by playing with words and making the film’s title sound like the filthy Hindi abuse which refers to someone’s sister. The CBFC wants the makers to re-dub the pronunciation of the two words in such a way that they no longer sound like behen ch**. The change should be done not just wherever the words have been used throughout the film but also in its trailer. The CBFC feels the makers of the film have tried to use the two words as a ‘kind of USP in their humour’ and hence asked them to ‘clean out’ the obscenity.

YRF’s upcoming comedy flick Bank Chor stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty among others. Riteish plays a common man Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar who decides to loot a bank on a wrong day while Vivek will be seen in the avatar of CBI officer Amjad Khan, who shoots first and interrogates later. Rhea Chakraborty will essay a fashion journalist turned crime reporter Gayatri Ganguly aka Gaga.

Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil is slated to release on 16th June.