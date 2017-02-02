Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer Review: Varun-Alia’s Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight!

Bollywood has seen franchises when it comes to action films. This time, introducing a love franchise, Dharma Productions is all set for a sequel to their decently successful Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the film reprises the original pair of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Also, Humpty’s director-writer, Shashank Khaitan gets to direct this sequel too. So what’s new in this sequel? Well, Badrinath (Varun) seems quite similar with his goofy antics while Alia’s spunky character too is very much a reminder of Kavya from the previous film. This time of course, both Badri and Vaidehi (Alia) get a rather desi twang.

Quirky dialogues and foot tapping ensure that the film’s trailer will be impressive for most millennials. What clearly works for this film is the crackling chemistry between its lead stars, Alia and Varun who look extremely comfortable with each other.

The film has been shot in India and abroad, this heady mix of desi-videsi setting in the story will be interesting to see.

All in all considering its release time, which is the Holi extended weekend, the film is expected to make a decent business at the box office too.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Official Trailer :