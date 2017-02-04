Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun-Alia to start shooting for their next?

Their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to hit the screens on 10th March. After this, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s partition-drama Shiddat. The film will have two heroes, and reportedly star Arjun Kapoor is the other male lead. If reports are to go by then the film might go on floors soon.

Shiddat, a period drama set in the backdrop of Lahore during partition, will be helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film was initially titled Kalank. The film’s producer Karan Johar was allegedly not impressed with the script’s initial draft and there were speculations that the project might get shelved. A source tells a leading tabloid that Abhishek is reworking on parts of the script and will be presenting it to Karan in a week; if the latter gives a green signal to the revised script then shooting might commence in the coming months.

As per reports, the film will be a love triangle between the three actors. While Alia and Varun are very much a part of the project, Arjun has not yet confirmed his part.

The actor allegedly wants some changes in his role as he doesn’t want to be over-shadowed by Varun’s character, which is that of the anti-hero. If Arjun agrees to do the role then this will be the trio’s (Arjun-Alia-Varun) first film together.