Badrinath Ki Dulhania Poster: Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Look Super Cute!

Here’s the brand new poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film is a part of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise. We saw a rather funny teaser featuring Varun as Badrinath yesterday.

The new poster has the duo looking all exciting in a colorful avatar. The trailer of the film is all set to release this Thursday.

Check out the poster here:

This is the third time Alia and Varun will be seen romancing each other.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has been produced by Dharma productions and is slated to hit the theaters on 10th March,2017.