Actor Sahil Vaid, who has shared screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says his co-stars didn’t have any star-kid tantrums and are hardworking. He calls Alia baby Naseeruddin Shah.

While Alia is daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Varun is director David Dhawan’s son. They are returning to the silver screen with the sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

“Working with Alia and Varun is always a lot of fun. These two work really hard on their films. I owe it to these two to have changed the image of star kids in my head. Varun is a packet of energy, while Alia is baby Naseeruddin Shah,” Sahil said in a statement.

Sahil, who has previously appeared in films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya” and “Bittoo Boss“, will be seen as Somdev Mishra in “Badrinath Ki Dulhania“, directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about his character, Sahil said: “He is a childhood friend of Badri (Varun) and has practically grown up in his house. They both are cricket fans — while Badri has a Virat Kohli haircut, Somdev has M.S. Dhoni type hairstyle.”

“Working on ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ was like clockwork. The team which made ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya‘, is the same team that has made this movie. From then to now, every member of the team has come a long way as a professional and in the process, we have all come a lot closer over these two films,” Sahil said.

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania“, which also stars Gauahar Khan and Shweta Basu Prasad among others, is slated to release on March 10.