When Babumoshai Bandookbaaz went to New York City!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been creating headlines with whatever he does. May it be the credible performances in his recent films or the anticipation building for his upcoming film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Recently, the actor was spotted on the streets of New York in his unique Babumoshai avatar wearing a lungi and holding a transistor as well as his tin can. Nawaz stunned everyone with his sharp shooter character with people gathering around him trying to figure out what he was doing.

“It was the makers’ idea and Nawaz loved it. He even attended a meet and greet arranged for his fans, in character,” said a source close to the 44-year-old actor.

Nawaz, who left for NYC on Tuesday will be back in Mumbai this weekend. The actor is planning to take his Babu character to many other places in and around the country.

Post his return from this short trip, he will be shooting for a song of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The film also features Bidita Bag in the lead.

Director Kushan Nandy adds, “When I had approached Nawazuddin with the script, he liked it but wasn’t fully convinced with it. Later, we sat together with the writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali and modified the script. Had Nawazuddin said no for the film, I wouldn’t have made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz because he is the only actor who can pull off Babu’s role.”

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August, 2017.

On another hand, Nawazuddin will soon be seen sharing the silver screen with Tiger Shroff in India’s first dance drama Munna Micheal. This is the third time in a row the actor is all set to set the silver screen on fire alone. The actor has been leading films like Manjhi, Haraamkhor. Nawaz in past given has given some fantastic films like Raman Raghav etc.