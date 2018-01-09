Manikarnika Or Baazaar: Vote To Let Us Know Which Among These Two Is Your Favourite In This Movie Clash

After the biggest clash of 2018, Padmavat vs Padman, two movies are set to clash at the box office. The release date of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is finally out and it will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi on April 27.

These two completely different genre films will fight at the box office on the same day to attain maximum viewership. Where Manikarnika is a historical film on Rani Laxmi Bai, Baazar is crime thriller. It will be interesting to see two big names clash together at the box office.

Last year saw these two, Saif and Kangana together in the movie Rangoon which could not score at the box office. 2017 wasn’t fruitful for both of them, where Kangana’s Simran tanked at the box office Saif’s Chef faced a loss.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of the fierce queen Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika. Not many know that Manikarnika is Lakshmi Bai’s original name and she became Lakshmi Bai only after her marriage. Whereas Saif plays a nasty antagonist in Baazaar.

It will be interesting to see which among these two will be successful in winning hearts and who among these two will get a hit after a whole year i.e. 2017. Both of them are in dire need of a hit. For Saif, Kaalakaandi is a hope before Baazaar for a hit but for Kangana the stakes are high as her first release of the year will be Manikarnika.

So what will your pick be among these two films? Vote to let us know your choice.