Baahubali franchise is director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus vision brought to celluloid. The film’s experience multifolds with the visually appealing VFX.

With Baahubali, Rajamouli has successfully brought the Mahishmati kingdom to live in the minds of the audience and for that 33 VFX studios worldwide united to deliver this magnificent piece of art.

The studios worked for about 15 months on the post production of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While the VFX work was predominantly carried out in India with studios from Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, in addition about 10 International studios were also hired from Ukraine, Iran, USA, and UK.

The film won accolades all over the world for its visual effects. And the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion promised to surpass the excellence of the National award winner VFX of the first installment.

Baahubali: The Beginning had emerged to be an underdog in 2014 and owing to the humongous response garnered by the first installment, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands to be the most anticipated film of 2017.

Actor Rana said in an interview, “I think Baahubali has proved it that when you’re making a film for the entire nation, it is bigger than any film made in one language. You could be a filmmaker sitting in Madurai and if you have a great superhero film to make, you have the faith and confidence to make your film because there’s a country of audience to watch it.”

He further added, “It is the biggest film in the country and even if I played any other character, it would have given me the same visibility. This is franchise cinema which is far bigger than any film that I have been part of so far.”

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

It is all set to hit cinema halls on April 28th, 2017.