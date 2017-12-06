Baahubali To Make Its TV Debut With Animated Series!

Baahubali, one of the iconic films that India has ever created, redefined our cinema-going experience with its special effects and majestic storytelling. The legendary concept which gathered mass acclaim from the world over is now all set for its television debut in the form of an animated series called, Baahubali: The Lost Legends. Starting 10th December, the series will air every Sunday at 11:30 AM on India’s leading premium Hindi Entertainment channel, COLORS.

Produced by Arka Media Works and Graphic India, the series features all-new original stories from acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The story revolves around the young Princes, Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva in the Mahishmati kingdom. The series is set before the incidents happened in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Commenting on the premiere, Raj Nayak, COO – Viacom18 said, “The beauty of an animated storytelling is that it connects with all age groups. Baahubali: The Lost Legends is one of the few made-in-India series that matches its western contemporaries in terms of its narrative, quality of animation and background score. Keeping up with our promise of providing wholesome entertainment to the viewers, we are delighted to be bringing the folklores of Baahubali on TV and make their Sunday mornings even more entertaining.”

Trending

“SS Rajamouli’s groundbreaking films have captured the hearts of millions of people across the country and we are honored to work with Raj Nayak and COLORS to share these untold stories that shaped Baahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero,” added Sharad Devarajan – Co-Founder & CEO, Graphic India. “Action, adventure, intrigue, bravery, betrayal, war, and heroism is at the heart of this series, appealing to the same wide audience that experienced the films.”

Baahubali: The Lost Legends has been created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan who are the producers, along with Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Mediaworks and Jeevan J. Kang, Graphic’s EVP Creative and series writer, Ashwin Pande.

While the channel will pump up promotions on the digital media and on-air, New Johnson’s Active Kids Shampoo has come onboard as the Presenting Sponsor for this offering.