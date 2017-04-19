To mark the launch of Fire TV Stick in India, Amazon Prime Video today announced the launch of Baahubali: The Lost Legends exclusively for its Prime members. Just days ahead of the theatrical film release of historic saga Baahubali 2, Amazon Prime Video launches the animated series of the epic franchise, Baahubali: The Lost Legends. Created by SS Rajamouli, Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, audiences can now watch the premiere Episode 1 of this Amazon Prime Video Exclusive series with fast follows of remaining episodes in a few weeks.

“Our association with a visionary like S.S. Rajamouli is what will differentiate our content in India for discerning audiences. We are sure this Amazon Exclusive Baahubali: The Lost Legends – will be a special animated series that is sure to capture one’s imagination. The timing is perfect as we announce the launch of Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote; the best way to watch Prime Video” said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India. He added, “Our aim is to solve the problems our customers face and with Fire TV Stick, customers can watch our latest and exclusive movies and TV shows from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli said, “What we managed to showcase in the films was just the tip of the iceberg. From the minute I started working on this story, I knew the world of ‘Baahubali’ can’t be encompassed into a film or two, simply because there’s so much more to tell and animation is another way to do that. We are happy to be collaborating with Graphic India and Amazon to bring the ‘Lost Legends’ to audiences through Amazon Prime Video.”

Baahubali: The Lost Legends is an animated series created in partnership with leading character entertainment company Graphics India and Arka Mediaworks. Baahubali: The Lost Legends is set before the Kalakeya invasion depicted in the ₹600 crore blockbuster movie. The series will take the viewer back in time as a prequel to the movie narrative; with a focus on the young lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. The narrative revolves around the two brothers competing to rule the greatest kingdom of its age, and the epic adventures they must endure to prove they are worthy of the crown..

Synopsis of Baahubali: The Lost Legends

Before the war with the Kalakeya. Before Katappa killed Baahubali. Before the death of Sivagami. Two young brothers competed for the throne. One would go on to become king, and the other would go on to become a legend. Experience the secret stories from the world of Baahubali in this all new animated series. Two brothers competing to rule the greatest kingdom of its age and the epic adventures they must endure to prove they are worthy to one day wear the crown.

A new animated series created by visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and Indian superhero creator, Sharad Devarajan. Witness a lost age of legends and heroes and experience the world of Baahubali in a whole new way! The animated series will feature new, never before revealed stories about the characters from the film including dozens of new characters that will expand the world of Baahubali and reveal hidden secrets for millions of fans.