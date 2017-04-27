The team of film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has canceled the film’s premiere which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, as a mark of respect for veteran Bollywood actor-politician, who died on Thursday. He was 70.


“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of ‘Baahubali : The Conclusion‘ is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali,” read a statement released on behalf of filmmakers Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli and the other team members.

'Baahubali' team cancels premiere after Vinod Khanna's demise
Karan is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

Karan also took to Twitter to announce the news. “As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight,” he posted.

The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer film is releasing on Friday.

Celebrities took to Twitter to pay condolence to the family:

