The team of film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has canceled the film’s premiere which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, as a mark of respect for veteran Bollywood actor-politician, who died on Thursday. He was 70.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of ‘Baahubali : The Conclusion‘ is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali,” read a statement released on behalf of filmmakers Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli and the other team members.

Karan is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

Karan also took to Twitter to announce the news. “As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight,” he posted.

The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer film is releasing on Friday.

RiP Vinod Khanna ji. As a mark of respect to the legendry actor, premieres of Baahubali2 in Mumbai are cancelled. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 27, 2017

Celebrities took to Twitter to pay condolence to the family:

Indian cinema will always miss an iconic charismatic star # Vinod Khanna.. my condolences to the khanna family..RIP — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 27, 2017

Vinod Sir they don't make men like you anymore. My Condolences to the Khanna family. #VinodKhanna — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 27, 2017

He will live on forever in all of our hearts as a true hero … #VinodKhanna — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 27, 2017

V sad 2 hear abt #VinodKhanna ji Man who taught us wht being cool ws. In college v copied his swag aspired 2 b like him RIP sir Ull b missed — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 27, 2017

A superstar, a true legend and eternally handsome #vinodkhanna #RIP you will always stay in our hearts. — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 27, 2017

My heartfelt condolences to the whole Khanna family… He will live on through his legacy & in our hearts… #VinodKhanna you will be missed pic.twitter.com/O9IqvJn0qL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna RIP to the legend we grew up on…Amar Akbar Anthony pic.twitter.com/IIuuGT2OuL — DABAS (@parvindabas) April 27, 2017

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017