Prabhas, Rana celebrate Baisakhi in Chandigarh

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi on Friday.

During the college visit, Prabhas and Rana engaged in some Baisakhi special activities along with the students. They got into some fun game of fist fight as well.

Prabhas said in a statement: “Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city.”

It is the first city visit of the team for the promotion of their forthcoming film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“.

Baahubali: The Beginning has made South actor Prabhas a star across India and has increased his female fan following by at least ten times! Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who was seen in a negative role in the film, has also gained immense popularity across the country post Baahubali’s smashing success at the box office.

The highly anticipated trailer of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s runtime is reportedly 2 hours 50 minutes, which makes it an almost 3-hour-long movie. In a recent interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, director S S Rajamouli revealed the runtime of the film. The movie would be going in for its censor formalities soon, which might lead to a reduction in its runtime.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles..

The film is slated to release on April 28.