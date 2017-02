Rana Daggubati is all geared up for the release of his next two films, The Ghazi Attack and Baahubali: The Conclusion. There is immense buzz surrounding the Baahubali sequel and fans are waiting to find out, “Kattappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara?”

At a recent interaction with media, Rana spoke about South Indian cinema pioneering in producing movies on a large scale. He said this in context of the two high budget films, Robot 2.o and Baahubali 2’s expensive budgets.

Check out the video here: