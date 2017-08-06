Prabhas has earned a huge fan following in the recent times. Not that he was not popular before, but it is only after the release of his Baahubali films, that he became more popular, especially with the females.

Girls can’t stop going gaga over him, which is quite evident on social media. There is not a single day when fans keep posting his old and new pictures and discuss every detail of his life.

Reports of the Telugu superstar rejecting 6000 marriage proposals or that he was tying the knot with an Engineering student have been doing the rounds for a long time, but the actor has now cleared the air surrounding his ‘impending’ marriage.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor cleared the rumors of his marriage, “At present, my [female] fans don’t need to worry,” quips Prabhas. “I’m not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I’m not even thinking about it,” he says, laughing softly, and adds, “I feel lucky that so many people admire me.”

The actor also rubbished the rumors of dating co-star Anushka Shetty, “Such stories are common. I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumors. It’s normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?’ But now, such stories don’t bother me. I am okay with them.”

Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming movie Saaho. It is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.