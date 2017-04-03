Fueladream – a crowdfunding platform in Bangalore has come up with a concept for a new initiative – an initiative to get people of India to show their compassion for a good cause. They has teamed up with Bahubali –The Conclusion.

Team Baahubali has set new trends in the Indian film making business and is very excited to take part in this initiative. It’s an initiative which leverages the power of technology and crowdfunding to make a difference to the lives of others. This is a unique innovation that will be promoted through social media by all the 3 partners –Make-A-Wish India, Fueladream and Baahubali.

The production team, cast and crew of Baahubali have taken a massive interest in the work that Make-A-Wish India strives to do. They have decided to be a part of this great initiative by an NGO & get behind them by spreading awareness for the work they do and raise funds in the process.

Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali 2 –The Conclusion says, “We are excited to be part of this initiative and glad that we are able to make a difference to the lives of these kids. We want our fans to make a difference to the lives of these kids by funding.”

This collaboration also makes it easier for the children to have their innermost wish fulfilled, which can be one of the following– to have something get a bicycle /Doll house / mobile phone or even a laptop, GO to the sets of a movie like Baahubali, MEET the stars of the film or BE a film director for a day.

Deepak S Bhatia, the CEO of Make-A-Wish India says “We are thrilled that the team at Bahubali is partnering with us to restore hope, strength and joy for children diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. With support from Fueladream, we are confident that all Indians will come forth to support our cause in a big way to ensure that their contributions will enable us grant almost 10,000 wishes per annum.”

Not only can you brighten the life of a sick child by contributing to this campaign, but those who fund get interesting rewards – T shirts signed by the stars of the movie, comic books and even tickets to the first day show of Bahubali! The campaign kicked off on the 24thMARCH 2017 and will till the end of April 2017