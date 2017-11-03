As we all know filmmaker Gautham Menon is currently busy wrapping up Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram. After which, he will start shooting for highly anticipated multi starrer film Ondraga.

Gautham has planned to unite stars from all 4 southern industries. Apparently, Prithviraj, Puneeth Rajkumar, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia have been roped in for the film.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, a source from Gautham’s crew informed the daily, “It’s true that Anushka will collaborate with Gautham Menon. But, it’s for a multi-starrer project that Gautham has been planning for the past one year. It’s tentatively titled ‘Ondraga.’ The film will star four different heroes from four different south industries,” the source said.

So it looks like after Magnum opus Baahubali, Anushka and Tamannaah are all set to work together again! The film will revolve around the life of four friends who reunite after ten years. The film will be shot entirely in the US.

The film is said to be made in four languages and Gautham might bankroll all of them! A report in The News Minute also revealed a source’s statement”The project was never shelved but it had to be postponed because all the four stars were not available at the time when it was planned to be shot. The shoot will finally commence from mid next year. Simbu and Sai Dharam Tej will be the two other stars but they’re yet to officially come on board. Two more heroines have to be finalized and we can expect the whole cast and crew to be locked by this year-end,” a source from the film’s unit said.

The report further mentioned that A.R Rahman might be roped in to compose the music but talks with the Roja composer are still in a very nascent stage. There are also reports that Vijay Deverakonda, who was supposed to star in the Telugu version of Gautham’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, might also be part of the project.

If these reports are to be believed, we’re sure the project will be quite interesting!