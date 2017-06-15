Baahubali Aka Prabhas’ New Posters Celebrating 50 Days Completion

Baahubali 2 became much more than a regular film after it received a massive response from the audience as well as critics across the world. The film has set milestones at the box office, be it in India or overseas.

Post 50 days completion, the makers have now released brand new posters of the film, featuring Prabhas. Celebrating the personality of Baahubali, all the posters capture Prabhas’ mesmerizing looks and his warrior spirit from the film.

Currently, the film stands with a mammoth collection of 1366 crores (nett. 1060 crores) in India and 310 crores in the international markets. The film’s all version collections currently stand at 1676 crores.

Take a look at the posters here:

The film is currently being screened at Moscow Film Festival.

Trending :

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the lead male protagonists.

Post the hugely successful Baahubali, the film’s lead, Prabhas will be next seen in sci-fi thriller Saaho which will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Buzz is that his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty will be playing the role of his leading lady in the film. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been roped in to play the negative lead in the film.

Despite completing 50 days, Baahubali is still running in theaters and adding moolah to its kitty. The film is expected to release in China soon, where it is expected to collect a huge sum like Aamir Khan’s Dangal.