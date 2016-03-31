Baahubali 2 To Clash With Robot 2 In 2017?

Here’s the latest report on the clash of the titans of 2017. The sequels of two blockbuster flicks Baahubali and Robot is likely to clash next year during the extended weekend of Good Friday on 14th April.

In the end of 2015, we witnessed the big clash between Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale and in 2016’s Independence Day, we will also experience the same between Akshay Kumar’s Rustom and Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro.

Talking about Robot 2 (2.0) which features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles, this film is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever, with the budget of whopping 350 crores.

On the other hand, the magnum opus Baahubali 2 which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in pivotal roles, is one of the most anticipated films of 2017.

Both the films have big names, high production values and are sequels of two box office blockbusters.

Though it seems if this news turned out to be true, audience will enjoy the maximum benefit out of it. Awaiting for the official announcement!