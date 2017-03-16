Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Trailer Review: Baahubali’s Immense Faith In Katappa, Makes Us Impatient To Know Why He Killed Baahubali!

Much to the delight of fans, the trailer of the much-awaited second part of Baahubali is finally here! Ever since S S Rajamouli’s super-hit film Baahubali: The Beginning released (July, 2015) fans have been waiting with bated breath for its sequel, which will unravel the mystery created in the first part— Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? The trailer definitely does not answer this but increases the curiosity of fans, who are eagerly waiting to learn the answer since the past two years, to a much higher degree.

The trailer opens with Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) taking oath in front of Rajmata Sivagami devi (Ramya Krishnan) as the king of Mahishmati, as he pledges to protect his kingdom and subjects. Replete with war scenes, breathtaking stunts and action, the trailer hardly has any dialogue. However, it shows Amarendra Baahubali romancing his queen Devasena (Anushka Shetty), and it is finally in this trailer that we get to see Anushka in her natural avatar. Those who have watched Baahubali: The Beginning, needs no explanation to what I am saying but for those who haven’t, all I want to say is that her look in the first part in one word was scary. The former queen was shown as an old lady, with wrinkles and dirt all over her face and the fire of revenge in her eyes. Clad in a torn, dirty saree, she was kept chained by king Bhallala Deva’s (Rana Daggubati) royal guards. The trailer of the second part finally reveals the beautiful Anushka Shetty.

Although the gripping, action-packed trailer does not have many dialogues, but it has a crucial one, in which Amarendra Baahubali is telling Katappa, ‘Jab tak tum mere sath ho, mujhe marnewala paida nahi hua mama’ (As long as you are with me, nobody can kill me mama). We all know from the very popular first part that it was Katappa, Baahubali’s loyalist and trusted aide who stabbed him to death. The dialogue from the trailer shows how much Baahubali trusted and loved Katappa, who eventually killed him. Why Katappa performed this shocking act, will be disclosed in the much-awaited Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is slated to hit theatres on 28th April.

The trailer, which also offers glimpses of the stately Mahishmati palace, is surely a visual treat! It also offers scenes recollecting the first part in a flash. The last scene of the trailer, which shows a face-off between Bhallala Deva (Daggubati) and Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas) makes us impatient for the film!

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion Official Trailer