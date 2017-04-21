The cast and crew of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion including actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti and Anushka Shetty along with director S.S. Rajamouli will be descending upon Dubai to unveil the film in a promotional event on April 25 at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk.

The occasion will be hosted at City Walk by the film’s Middle East distribution partners Phars Film, Al Nisr Film & Cinema Company and AP International, said a statement.

Meraas, said: “At Roxy Cinemas we celebrate the love of movies by going behind-the-screens to reveal the process and passion that goes into the art of film-making.

“We invite our guests to dive into the filmmakers’ creative process as they weave cinematic magic bringing an experience like no other in Dubai. We are therefore delighted to welcome the stars of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ to Roxy Cinemas, forging together that special relationship between our audiences and the silver screen.”

Also will be In attendance will be the producer of the film Shobu Yarlagadda.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai Tourism is delighted that the producers of yet another epic film from India have chosen Dubai for the launch of their only overseas promotional campaign ahead of the film’s release.

” Expatriate Indians are a vibrant part of Dubai’s multicultural society and with Indian visitors constituting a significant segment of the international visitors to the emirate, we are happy to facilitate such renowned entertainment projects that would further boost visitor arrivals from India in line with Dubai’s Tourism Vision to attract 20 million visitors by 2020.”

Released in 2015, “Baahubali – The Beginning” went on to become the highest grossing Indian film within India and the third highest grossing Indian film globally; receiving national and international acclaim.