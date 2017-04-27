Baahubali 2 is all set to release tomorrow and none of us can contain the excitement to watch it soon. The film has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s almost two years since we saw the prequel, that left us wondering ‘Why Katappa Killed Baahubali?’

It’s time to decode the mystery and giving us some interesting scoop on the same, a CBFC member opened up about the film and how it was near perfect and called for no cuts.

He said, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is in every sense bigger than the first part of the film. The second part is longer than the first, and is almost three hours. But not a moment sits heavily on the narrative. We haven’t cut a single frame, shot, or a word from the dialogue. There was not a single moment that we could eliminate.The action sequences are this time shot far more intricately and the special effects, especially in the war scenes are on par with what we’ve seen in the best Hollywood war epics from Richard Attenborough’s A Bridge Too Far to Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.”

He further added, “The confrontation between Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti is heart-stopping…the two of them are like restless lions in a cage ready to pounce, but something keeps them from tearing apart each other, I can’t reveal what. Both the actors are equally impressive this time.”

Coming from a CBFC member, we can now be assured that the film is going to be a masterpiece. The film is already sold out for first day first show in most places.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. It is all set to take box office by storm on 28th April, 2017!