Baahubali 2 Remains The HOT Favorite Topic For Facebook Users In India 

While the blockbuster epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion topped the most-discussed trend (top single-day moments) on Facebook in India in 2017, Miss World Manushi Chhillar grabbed the ninth spot by winning the crown at the top pageant contest.

Jallikattu — the traditional bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival — was the second most trending topic in the country, said Facebook in its “2017 Year in Review” listing.

As part of the listing, Facebook releases top single-day moments and also a positive and nostalgic flashback of events that occurred within the past 12 months.

At third place was the India-Pakistan final match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 that drove conversations.

Trending

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s demise gave way to many conversations around his life on Facebook, thus becoming the fifth most-discussed topic on Facebook.

At sixth place was the death of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, generated more than eight million posts on Facebook that day.

Yogi Adityanath, at eighth spot, generated a lot of conversation on the social media platform when he was appointed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The tragedy in which many child deaths were reported at a hospital in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh grabbed the 10th spot.