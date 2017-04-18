Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the theaters this month. The sequel to the 2015 drama is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is expected to take a massive opening at the Box Office, considering the huge buzz around it. Baahubali: The Conclusion, will finally solve the mystery – ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

With a brilliant cast on board, consisting of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in lead roles, the film is sure to take the box office by storm.

While the trailer of the sequel has already excited us, Rana shared some interesting candid pictures during the shoot of the film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Rana Daggubati, who started his acting career with the 2010 Telugu film “Leader“, says it is a great time to be a part of the film industry right now.

“Seven years ago when I started as a film actor, I did my first film in Telugu, second in Hindi and then did a cameo in a Tamil film. I was hoping that at some point of my life there will be cinema that will break these barriers,” Rana told reporters at the launch of The Rise of Sivagami, a prequel to the blockbuster Baahubali.

Then filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali” came to him. He played King Bhallaladeva in the film, which released across the world in different languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and minted over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

“I am sure there will be many more films that will continue to break these barriers. It’s a great time to be in movies right now,” he said.

“It (King Bhallaladeva) is one of the finest characters ever written. In seven years of my film career, I was part of ‘Baahubali’ for five years so, most of what I know is through this film,” he said.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the theaters on 28th April, 2017.