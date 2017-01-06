Baahubali 2 Promo Will Be Attached To SRK’s Raees

Yes! You heard it right. The audiences are about to witness two of their favorite things together. All those who will be watching Raees for Shah Rukh Khan, have dual reasons to rejoice since the film will also have a special promo of Baahubali 2 attached to it.

Fans of the Baahubali franchise have been waiting for too long to get a glimpse of what happens in the second part of the film. While the makers had earlier released only the first look posters and motion posters, everyone is eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film.

With Shah Rukh’s Raees hitting the theaters on 25th January, looks like we won’t have to wait for long.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali : The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannah in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 28h April,2017.