Baahubali 2 Now To Be A Case Study At IIM Ahmedabad

Baahubali 2, being the blockbuster it is today has added another feather in its cap. The movie now will be introduced as a case study at the premium business school of IIM Ahmedabad.

As per a report published in DNA, Contemporary Film Industry students will study the movie as a marketing concept of how to make a movie a de-risk project.

Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy revealed the news in a DNA report and said, “I will be introducing Baahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept.”

He further added, “There is a research from Stanford University which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel.”

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which brought cheer to the Indian box office this year, will hit the screens in Japan on December 29 and subsequently in Russia in January.

Trending

The film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda recently tweeted the updates. He even shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film, apart from sharing a snapshot of a Screaming Screening invite for the screening of the movie in Tokyo.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.

It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

The first part Baahubali: The Beginning came out in 2015 and the second Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year. Both the movies set the box office on fire.