Baahubali 2 New Poster| Ft. Prabhas, Rana & Others In Fierce Avatar

Baahubali 2 is one of the most awaited movie of this year. In a live Facebook chat Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed the trailer will be released between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on March 16 in theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Baahubali 2 trailer will be out on the internet between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day (March 16).

The makers had even revealed a poster featuring Katappa and Baahubali in two different situations. Now the makers have released another poster of the film. This poster consists of the emstembled cast Prabhas (Baahubali), Rana Daggubati (Bhallala Deva), Tamannaah Bhatia (Avanthika), Anushka Shetty (Devasena), and Sathyaraj (Katappa) all in fierce looks creating a whole lot of curiosity for the trailer.

The new poster was shared by Dharma Productions on their Twitter handle writing, “Just this visual and you’ll remember every reason why you’ve waited so eagerly for #Baahubali2 Trailer out March 16. @karanjohar #AAfilms.”

Rana Daggubati also shared the poster captioning it as “And as the MIGHTY ROARS!! #baahubali2 #WKKB.”

Baahubali franchise is one of the most expensive Indian film which was lauded for his visual effects, story-telling and grand sets along with the star performances. This epic historical fiction flick was simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and French. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning collected 117 crores, which is highest for any dubbed film in India. The film grossed over 500 crores worldwide. The 1st Part of the movie has even been awarded the National Award in the category of Best Feature Film and the Best Special Effects.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is said to be bigger and better than the previous part. Director S.S. Rajamouli in an interaction had said “First part is introduction of characters, we haven’t really gotten into the plot. The characters are established and we’ve given all a hookline. The first part was starters and the second part is the actual meal.”

The makers even shared a glimpse of the trailer on their Twitter handle. Dharma Production shared the teaser with the caption “A glimpse into the world of # Baahubali2, trailer out on 16th March! @ karanjohar @ BaahubaliMovie @ ssrajamouli @ Shobu_ @ RanaDaggubati”

A glimpse into the world of #Baahubali2, trailer out on 16th March! @karanjohar @BaahubaliMovie @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/fEyRhKtvzj

— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 13, 2017

Rajamouli has previously helmed movies like Makkhi (Eega) and Magadheera. Baahubali 2 is slated to hit the screens worldwide on April 28 simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.